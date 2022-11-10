Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, November 10

Today is Thursday, November 10, the 314th day of 2022. There are 51 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Norfolk and Western train No. 36 for Roanoke which carries mail for northern, western and eastern points now leaves Martinsville at 6:40 p.m. Letters for dispatch on this train must be in the post office not later than 5:45 p.m. Parcels and registered mail should be in the office by 5:30 p.m. Your cooperation is sincerely requested that there may be no cause for complaint. Sincerely, T.H. Self, Postmaster

1947: Announcing the opening of Carter’s Frozen Foods Inc. Locker Plant – totally Modern and Sanitary. Facilities for ageing, cutting, wrapping, quick-freezing, and storage of meats. Meats put up in size packages desired by patron. Lockers, with 6-cubic feet storage space, $13.50 - $15.50 - $17.50 per year. On the Roanoke Highway, just beyond the Martinsville city limits.

Also 1947: Prices: large package washing powder, 37 cents; one dozen eggs, 69 cents; Maxwell House coffee, 57 cents a pound; grey trout, 23 cents a pound; large croakers, 29 cents a pound; sea trot, 26 cents a pound.

1972: The 1972 Religious Emphasis Week program at Patrick Henry Community College will continue through today and Friday with lectures, seminars and group discussions centering on topics concerned with human problems, especially those affecting young people in today’s world.

1997: A 200-pound deer jumped through the front doors of a Martinsville house Sunday and thrashed about in the home for nearly 15 minutes, police and residents said. The buck rammed its head through a glass storm door and entrance door to 512 E. Church St. about 2:30 p.m. and ran through the house trying to find a way out, said Betty Yeatts, who leases the property to a tenant.