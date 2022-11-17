Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, November 17

Today is Thursday, November 17, the 321st day of 2022. There are 44 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: 100 Men Wanted at Once. We have employment now for 100 Men, such as Carpenters, Machine Men, Cabinet Makers, and common Laborers to work in our new Furniture Plant at Bassett, Virginia. Good Wages. Apply at once to J.D. Bassett Mfg. Co.

1947: Classified Ads: GLENN’S CUSTOM MADE aluminum venetian blinds for any size window. Call King’s Grocery, 3841 Bassett, for estimates./MATTRESSES MADE TO ORDER, any size or shape; old mattresses completely rebuilt.Wiggins Mattress Corporation, 243 Moss St./FOR SALE – WARM MORNING STOVE with circulating jacket Rev. L.R. Freeman, 1202 S. Askin, Tel. 9316.

1972: “Damn, you would have to show up now – just look at this hand,” moaned the holder of four aces as a deputy sheriff charged him and five others with playing poker for money Sunday. Deputy Sheriff Garlin Painter said the man with the aces would have won the $50 pot too, if he hadn’t arrived on other business. The incident occurred at a house on Clearview Drive.

1997: Hooker Furniture Corp. donated Hooker Field to the city of Martinsville at city council’s regular meeting Tuesday. The baseball field, home of the Martinsville Phillies, will continue to be maintained by the city, which has leased the field from the furniture company for many years. Martinsville Mayor Geoge B. Adams Jr. said the city also will look into improving the facility with more restrooms, concession stands, spectator seating and a children’s play area, and will encourage the use of the 6.2-acre property for other functions, such as concerts and college baseball.

