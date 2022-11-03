Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, November 3

Today is Thursday, November 3, the 307th day of 2022. There are 58 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Norfolk and Western: LEAVE MARTINSVILLE: 9:15 a.m. daily for Roanoke, and intermediate stations. 1:54 p.m. daily for Roanoke, the North and East. Sleeper to Harrisburg, Philadelphia and New York. 7:04 p.m., only for Roanoke. Sleeper cars:3:16 daily for Winston-Salem. 7:53 p.m. daily for Winston-Salem and intermediate stations.9:15 a.m. for Winston-Salem & local stations.

1947: Hallowe’en in Martinsville was the quietest in years, Chief H.W. Stultz reported today. Damage last night by pranksters was limited to the marking of store windows with wax and soap, members of the police force said. Numbers of children were observed downtown in costume and there was little else in the business district to indicate that goblins were at large. The big social event of the evening was the Hallowe’en ball at club Martinique.

1972: It may not be the way things will go in next week’s general election, but students at Martinsville High School re-elected Richard Nixon and ousted U.S. Sen. William B. Spong Jr. during Thursday’s mock election. … If the 759 students signed up to vote, 591 cast ballots.

1997: Children taught their parents for a change recently. Standing in front of McIntosh computers, students at Mt. Olivet Elementary School instructed their parents on the wonders of the Internet, taught them about spreadsheet programs and how to use the automated library recently at Family Computing Night, which was organized by Linda Barker, PTO president, and Dianne Pace, teacher of gifted and talented students.