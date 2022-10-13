Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Oct. 13

Today is Thursday, October 13, the 286th day of 2022. There are 79 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Danville: Mrs. Kerr Morehead Harris today qualified before Judge Turner Clement of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Danville being the first of her sex to reach the judiciary in this State.

Also 1922: Atlanta, Ga.: A woman from Georgia won the distinction of being the first of her sex to obtain appointment to the United States Senate, when Mrs. W.H. Felton, of Cartersville, Ga., long known as the “grand old woman of Georgia,” was appointed by Governor Thomas W. Hardwick as Senator to succeed the late Thomas E. Watson until the November elections …

1947: Smith river was falling rapidly today after threatening for at time to reach dangerous flood proportions similar to the disastrous floods which overtook the river basin in 1937, 1939, and 1940. The stream started receding about 2 this morning when a steady rainfall which had pelted Henry and Patrick counties for three successive days subsided …

Also 1947: At a meeting of the Charity League Tuesday evening in the Henry Hotel, Mrs. Paul Turner, chairman of the diphtheria immunization program, reported … At the North Martinsville school there were 20 children and at the Central Grammar, there were 25 inoculated by Dr. J.H. Irby, assisted by Mrs. W.C. Barnes and Mrs. John Ragland …

1972: Mrs. Sandra Thompson, who writes the bowling column for the Sunday Bulletin, apparently also watches birds at her house in Shannon Hills. It was pouring down rain the other day and she was surprised to see some fluttering green feathers at the bird-feeder. She decided it must be parakeet …

1997: The former Martinsville General Hospital on Starling Avenue and the former R.P. Thomas Trucking Co. terminal will be demolished before the end of the year, at a total cost of less than half a million dollars, Martinsville officials said.