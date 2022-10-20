 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Oct. 20

  • 0

Today is Thursday, October 20, the 293rd day of 2022. There are 72 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The big apple storage at Koehler has been completed about twenty days and car loads of apples have been received daily over both the W. and W. and N. & W. Railroads. Then apples are coming from Patrick County and all along the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge mountains down into the Calloway, Boones Mill, Starkey, and on into Roanoke County.

1947: Another heavy delivery of tobacco was reported on the Martinsville market today, with offerings estimated at nearly 300,000 pounds. Both local warehouses, the Farmers and the Planters, were loaded to capacity, with an entire day expected to be consumed in selling the day’s delivery. Much of the day’s leaf sold here was common tobacco, similar to that of last week’s offerings which has affected the market’s average.

People are also reading…

1972: The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld an ordinance identical to one in Henry County that resulted in the closing of a Collinsville massage parlor where women gave men rubdowns.

Also 1972: The United Way campaign in Henry County and Martinsville reached 36.5 per cent of its goal of $343,000, it was revealed at the first campaign meeting Monday.

1997: Spencers Inc. of Patrick County, a manufacturer of infant wear and children’s clothing, will close its Stuart operation Oct. 26, company officials announced today. The 140 employees of the plant, in the Patrick County Industrial Park, will be offered jobs in the company’s Mt. Airy, N.C., plants.

Also 1997: Fieldale leaders say they’re hoping that when Fieldcrest Cannon Inc. is sold to Dallas-based Pillowtex Corp. money for services in the community won’t leave with Fieldcrest. Fieldcrest Cannon donates money to the Fieldale Sanitation District to pay for street lighting and a police officer.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the viral 'moisture sandwich' trend help dry skin?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert