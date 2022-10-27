Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Oct. 27

Today is Thursday, October 27, the 300th day of 2022. There are 65 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: An informal meeting of the rural school teachers was held last Saturday in the Martinsville school auditorium. There were about 105 teachers present, who represented practically every school in the counties. The principal reason for calling the teachers together was to give out school supplies, also instructions as to how to make a physical examination of each pupil.

1947: This ad: Open for your Refreshment Pleasure! Though we have been serving a great many customers with our ice cream products, this announcement marks our official opening. This is your invitation to visit our new ice cream plant. … New customers in our wholesale department are being added as fast as new ice cream cabinets are available. Ice Cream packed in dry ice by special order. Drive out at your earliest convenience. Boaz Ice Cream Company, Inc., Roanoke Road, Collinsville. Dial 9506.

1972: Sorry, TPA wives, but you’re not invited to the Post I banquet tonight at Forest Park Country Club. We erred in a safety section story Wednesday by saying that several hundred members and their wives were expected to attend the Travelers Protective Association event. The fraternal organization’s annual event here, however, traditionally excludes women. We hope none of the wives went rushing out to buy a new frock to wear.

1997: The Old Dominion Cloggers had their audience believing they danced for a living at the recent Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, said the manager of the part-time dance troupe from the Henry County-Martinsville-Patrick County area. “When we were leaving people would come up to us. They wondered, ‘Where are you going next?’” said manager Rick Fain.

