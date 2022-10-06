Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Oct. 6

Today is Thursday, October 6, the 279th day of 2022. There are 86 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Brown’s Warehouse—Tobacco sales better each day: Our general average price yesterday, $33.35 per hundred. Bring us your next load and get best prices while the getting is good. Your Friends, J.M. & J.B. Davis.

Also 1922: The Parent-Teachers meeting was well attended last Friday evening in the school auditorium. Interesting and sensational stereoscopic pictures were shown by the president, Rev. C.H. Phipps. There were pictures of noted landscapes, phenomena in nature, and public buildings both in the old world and the United States.

1947: WASHINGTON (AP) – An unprecedented “self-denial” offensive against hunger in Western Europe was touched off today by President Truman’s call for food sacrifices as an American “contribution to peace.” Mr. Truman asked all citizens to go without meat on Tuesdays, without eggs and poultry on Thursday, and to save a slice of bread a day.

1972: Phillip Jones, 11, 609 Colonial Drive, Collinsville, is a bright sixth-grader who has become intensely interested in the ecological movement. He and some cousins, Mark, Sidney and Bonnie Jones, have formed a “Save Our Environment” Club and are rushing around with various projects to raise money.

Also 1972: Collinsville Recreation Center has three new classes members might be interested in. Beginner’s bridge will start Oct. 9, charm and etiquette Oct. 9, and ladies exercise classes Oct. 10.

1997: An angry runaway steer was caught this morning after escaping from its owners and leading Henry County Sheriff Department’s deputies on an all-night chase, sheriff’s officials said this morning. “It’s my understanding somebody was trying to wean him from his mother, and he just went ballistic … went crazy and ran off after that,” said Sgt. Steve Pegram at the Henry County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center this morning.