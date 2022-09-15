Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Sept. 15

Today is Thursday, September 15, the 258th day of 2022. There are 107 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: [Martinsville Town Council meeting:] The old School Building has been painted at a cost of about three hundred dollars. The Board recommends that a franchise of one year, with the privilege of one additional year, be given Mr. Cleveland Adams, of Roanoke, to install garbage cans on the town at a yearly rental of fifty cents each. The application of M.A. Godfrey for terra cotta pipe to lay in front of his lot on Franklin Street was denied.

1947: Miss Christine Hoffman, international representative of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers, took exception today to statements made by the Jobbers Pants Co. relative to the reopening of Plant 4, a unit of the firm which has been closed for several months.

Also 1947: Football will make its 1947 bow in Martinsville tonight when Coach Al Waleski’s high school charges local horns with the Hargrave Military Academy eleven of Chatham in the season opener for both teams at English Field beginning at 8 o’clock.

1972: City Council has named Martinsville lawyer David B. Worthy, 42, as city attorney after it fired Irvin Cubine. Cubine’s dismissal, effective immediately, came on a 3-to-1 vote Tuesday night. The motion was made by Mayor Francis T. West and seconded by Councilman W.D. Hobson.

1997: Looking to revitalize its local Appalachian League team, the Philadelphia Phillies announced today that it has hired Martinsville native Carper Cole as general manager for the Martinsville Phillies. Cole comes to the team with experience as general manager of both the Danville Braves and, most recently, the Burlington Indians, where he worked since 1995.