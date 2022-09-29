Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Sept. 29

Today is Thursday, September 29, the 272nd day of 2022. There are 93 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Woman’s Club of Martinsville extends to the teachers in our schools a hearty welcome to our town and assures them of its support and co-operation in their work. The club offers again, at last year a prize of five dollars, to the pupils making the highest average, in English, in the sixth and seventh grades and in the high school.

Also 1922: In the case of C.W. Foley vs. Norfolk and Western railroad yesterday, the jury found the N. and W. railroad guilty in negligence of wrecking an automobile and the plaintiff was given a verdict for $600.

1947: In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Thursday Literary Club, members held a dinner party last evening at Club Martinique. Club colors, lavender and white, were used in attractive table decorations and favors. Invocation was by Mrs. O.B. Hensley and Mrs. J.F. Wyatt acted as toastmistress.

1972: The $1 million Rivermont Apartments project on six acres of land off west Fayette Street-Rt. 57 is almost complete. The 100-unit project features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in several buildings. Rent will be subsidized by the federal government.

Also 1972, this ad: Kmart, The world’s fastest growing department store, is coming to Martinsville. We are now interviewing for the following positions: Personnel Mgr., Adv. Mgr., Credit Mgr., Bookkeeper, Appliance Mgr., Stockroom, Home Improvement Mgr., Security Guard, Night Maintenance, Camera Dept. Mgr., Check-out Cashiers, Sales Clerks, Jewelry Dept. Mgr., Fountain, and many other categories

1997: On race day at the Martinsville Speedway, the heavens must be full of prayers. That’s not surprising to the men and women of the Henry County Baptist Association. This past weekend marked the sixth year they have provided race fans, pit crews, drivers and staff with coffee.

