Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Sept. 8

Today is Thursday, September 8, the 251st day of 2022. There are 114 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Bassett—Clyde Stanley and Bill Lindsay, who were operated on last Monday at Lucy Lester Hospital, are getting on just fine, thanks to the skilled hands which had the using of the knife, and the efficient and kindly nurses, who by the way, should all wear heroine medals.

1947: This year should see an all-time record for the city and Henry County in the sale of motor vehicle licenses, it was reported today by John H. Matthews, agent for the Division of Motor Vehicles. … for the first five months of the year … his office distributed 8,727 sets. For all of last year, sales amounted to 8,785 sets of plates. The distribution office here is now located on the first floor of the county courthouse, Franklin street entrance ...

Also 1947: Meeting in closed session last night, the City School board was advised enrollment has already reached 3,070 – 777 more than the total enrollment of 2,313 last year – and was expected to go higher when the schools begin accepting tuition pupils on Monday. … The school board set the tuition fees for county children attending the city schools this year. Elementary tuition will be $75 and high school tuition $100.

1972: Basically, the [preliminary architectural plan for revitalizing downtown Martinsville] calls for a retail trade center along both sides of east Man and Church streets; business and governmental offices on the western ends of the streets’ and three multi-story parking structures in the middle and at each end of the two blocks.

1997: Lynwood Golf and Country Club’s board plans to buy the golf course, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and other facilities it now leases from DuPont, the board president said Thursday. “It’s our full intention” to buy the property and continue to operate a private country club, board President Jeff Adkins said.