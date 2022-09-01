Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, September 1

Today is Thursday, September 1, the 244th day of 2022. There are 121 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: DANVILLE—A man from Henry county whose identity his attorney declined to divulge came to this city this morning to make a report of a shooting affray which he alleges, took place last night at 8:30 o’clock on Mount Cross Road … According to the attorney the man in an automobile was called on to stop by three men who leaped from behind an automobile into the road. This he declined to do and he sped by them.

1947: Final arrangements were underway today for the opening of the new public school term here tomorrow, and it was announced that approximately 600 students are expected to be enrolled in the upper grades of the junior and senior high schools.

Also 1947: Ex-GIs by the hundreds “sweat out” civilians pay lines today at Martinsville and Henry county banks as the government’s first day for permitting the cashing of “technical leave” bonds became effective. Although the First National Bank and Piedmont Trust Bank were literally swamped with ex-servicement anxious to obtain the money due them for unused furlough and leave time accumulated during the war, figures on the amount of bonds cashed were not expected to be available until after the close of today’s business. The bonds, varying in amounts of from $25 to upwards of $1,000, were authorized by the last session of Congress …

1972: Francis T. West was elected mayor of Martinsville today at a reorganization meeting of City Council. Harry L. Boaz, a 12-year councilman, was elected vice mayor.

1997: State law no longer bans beepers in school, but local students will not be allowed to carry the devices in classes anytime soon. … “We understand that lots of parents buy beepers for their students in order to be able to contact them,” [said Henry County Schools Superintendent J. David Martin].

