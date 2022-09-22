Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, September 22

Today is Thursday, September 22, the 265th day of 2022. There are 100 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: What might have been a serious fire at the home of J.M. Andes was discovered and quickly got under control by the local fire company. The maid was attempting to put in a marcel wave by the use of heat generated by a patent oil lamp. She had gone out to the woodhouse, quite near the house for that purpose and had the misfortune to upset the lamp. There was a great deal of paper in the room and the blaze was beyond the control of the maid …

1947: A total of 144 World War II veterans of this community have been registered at Martinsville high school for on-the-job and apprentice training, it was announced today by Ben S. Ramsey, director of adult education in the city school system.

Also 1947: Plans are being completed for the opening of the Martinsville tobacco market next Tuesday morning. Two local warehouses, the Farmer’s and the Planters, will be operated again, as last season. The Planter’s Warehouse will be located in the former Banner warehouse building on Franklin street.

1972: The Patrick Henry Community College campus is bustling with activity this week as faculty and staff prepare to welcome a record number of students when classes begin Monday. Approximately 130 returning students have already registered for the fall term, and more are expected as registration continues today through Friday. Officials expect around 275 new students to enter the freshman class …

1997: A swimming pool, park areas designed for senior citizens, and children’s play areas should be priorities in the redevelopment of a master plan for Martinsville’s parks, several residents said at a Monday meeting. “I would like to see the city have a pool,” said Bonnie Draper.