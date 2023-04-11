Here’s what happened locally on April 11 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The officers for the Henry County Christian Temperance Union held their regular quarterly business meeting at the home of Mr. H.C. Fields on Tuesday, March 27th./[Also this joke:] Teacher – “Now, Johnnie, what is a pretzel?” Johnnie – “A pretzel is a doughnut gone crazy.”

1948: Cornerstone laying exercises for the new Calvary Christian Church building, now under construction at Mulberry and Hope streets, will be held Saturday at 3 o’clock p.m., in charge of Piedmont Lodge, No. 152, Ancient Order of Free and Accepted Masons. … Ground was broken and work started several weeks ago on the first unit of the building, which will include the sanctuary on the main or first floor, and the Sunday school department in the basement. The unit will cost $36,000, with the S.W. Bowles Construction company here doing the work.

1973: A.R. Wood, manager of the Woolworth Store here, started promoting the sale of whole pies in the lunch counter recently, and came up with an idea. He told the lunch counter personnel that if they sold 100 pies in two weeks, he would let them smack him in the face with the 101st pie. They did and he did. Friday afternoon Mrs. Nannie Poole and her girls at the lunch counter let him have a chocolate cream pie, full-faced.

1998: According to local [Historic Garden Week] chairman CeCe Johnson, area tours will feature everything from azaleas and artwork and hyacinth and heirlooms. Open for this year’s event will be the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Prillaman, 495 Hickory Ridge Road; Dr. and Mrs. George A. Stermer, 580 Hickory Ridge Road; Mr. and Mrs. Tom Crawley, 530 Hickory Ridge Road; the garden of Dr. and Mrs. Donald W. Richman, 1210 Knollwood Place; the former Henry County courthouse …