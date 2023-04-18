Here’s what happened locally on April 18 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The base ball team of Martinsville High School won over the strong outfit from Danville High by a socre of 9 to 6, at the Fair Grounds Wednesday afternoon, in one of the best played games of the season. Local fans who were on hand to witness the fight received full value of their money’s worth, as the hard fight created lots of intense excitement and interest, since the two teams are old rivals and they fight for blood whenever meeting one another in the different world of sports.

1948: R. Morgan Simmons, president, said today that all workers have returned to their jobs at the American Furniture Company’s five plants, completely ending the strike which was called against the company. … The strike was the first ever at the American plant and the third organized walkout of any such length in city industries.

1973: Free busing for poor school children and subsidizing City Transit to at least a break-even basis were approved by city council Tuesday night. The busing actions were taken at the recommendation of a special committee headed by Vice Mayor Harry Boaz which had been set up last fall to study free busing of school children. The two actions are estimated to cost the city between $80,000 and $100,000 a year. The request for free busing came originally from the Sportsmans Club of Martinsville.

1998: Union members at Tultex voted by a 4-1 margin to accept a four-year labor agreement giving workers 3 percent pay raises and protecting 170 sewing jobs through Jan. 1, 2000. Eighty-percent of those voting cast a ballot for the new labor contract, according to maintenance area union representative Bobby Moore.

