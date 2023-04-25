Here’s what happened locally on April 25 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Statement of the Financial Condition of the Bank of Ridgeway: Resources – loans and discounts, $65,945.42; Overdrafts, secured, none, unsecured, 11 cents; Banking house and lot, $6,000; Furniture and fixtures, $1,929.13; Cash and due from banks, $13,809.20 – Total, $88,683.86. …Liabilities, Total, $88,683.86.

1948: Mrs. Vera Duncan Hill of Dublin was awarded $4,000 in a compromise settlement agreed upon in the Henry County Circuit Court today, after she brought suit in the death of her husband, Thomas Neal Hill, who was killed in a bus-automobile accident near here in January. Defendant in the suit, in which Mrs. Hill sought $15,000 damages, was C.W. Stevens of Danville, owner of the Danville, Martinsville Bus Line.

1973: Dr. and Mrs. Mervyn R. King of “Hillcroft” stand on the porch of the guest cottage they are constructing. King, who ways he has been woodworking and “piddling” most of his life, will put the cottage and main house on display during the Historic Garden Week tour here Wednesday. Other houses to be featured will be those of Mrs. Kennon C. Whittle, 1106 Knollwood Place, Mr. and Mrs. Stafford G. Whittle, 1317 Mulberry Road, and “Sandalwood,” home of Mrs. Ernest Ashton Sale of Chatmoss.

1998: With the June 30 closing date of DuPontimpending, company and area officials are working to ensure displaced workers are ready to move into other jobs. “I just hope we keep everybody together for the next couple of months,” said Plant Manager John Winske. … When the plant shuts its doorsJune 30, it will end a 57-year history in Martinsville and Henry County. In the mid-1960s, it employed about 4,600 people, the largest employer in the area at that time. Now it has about 520 employees. All but 60 or 65 of those will lose their jobs when the nylon-producing plant closes. The remaining employees will work with Precision Concepts, which produces spinnerets that make fabric fibers.