Here’s what happened locally on April 4 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The Bi-County, Henry and Franklin, Baseball League is now being organized. The first meeting was called last Saturday in the office of J.D. Bassett Furniture Co., Bassett, but because of rain representatives from Rocky Mt., and Martinsville did not come. …J.D. Bassett presided at the meeting last Saturday and the Fieldale delegation were John B. Wright, John W. Smith, J.H. Pickup, L.E. Turner, Bert Signman, and M.G. Bush. The Rocky Mt. delegation started by auto but did not get there and the Martinsville force could not be communicated with, because phone lines were down.

1948: Double funeral services were held at the Broad Street Christian Church Wednesday at 4 p.m. for Robert Hammond Brown, 22, and his wife, Mrs. Iris Mullins Brown, also 23, who were fatally burned in an automobile accident, occurring near Critz Easter Monday afternoon. ... Interment followed in Roselawn Burial Park here.

1973: The Harry Gravelys of Sam Lions Trail discovered an uninvited visitor in their home at 5 a.m. Saturday and they weren’t exactly sure what to do about it. The “visitor” was first noticed when Kelly, who is home during a break from St. Mary’s College, saw some sort of creature walk by her door ... they had been “adopted” by a large raccoon.

1998: It was opening night at Piedmont Arts Association Saturday, and the hundreds of contributors who paid for its $3.5 million expansion, renovation and endowment were the guests of honor. Two and a half years after planning began, Piedmont Arts pulled out all the stops at Saturday’s gala to thank those who donated to its Shared Vision campaign … [Executive Director Toy] Cobbe estimated that between 550 and 600 guests attended the black-tie, invitation-only event.