Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, August 2

Today is Tuesday, August 2, the 214th day of 2022. There are 151 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Eliza Kallam testified that in the morning she had up braided Mr. Lewis for taking plants off of land that she had secured the right of using. She also accused him of stealing a hog. That same afternoon, Friday 21st, Mr. Lewis approached her home on horse back and cursing, dismounted. He declared he had come to shoot her “God d_____ brains out.” The Watkins children, who were helping Mrs. Kellam work out the corn and potatoes, started running towards Mr. Vance Perry’s and Mrs. Kellam followed.

1947: Downtown Martinsville today seemed a thriving beehive as hundreds of persons swarmed the streets and milled around stores in quest of merchandise offered by merchants in midsummer clearance sales now in progress. Motor traffic was moving at a heavy pace from mid-morning until afternoon.

1972: Experts say it will take up to $7 million, mostly in federal funds, to gut the rotting commercial core of Martinsville and build a new, compact, park-like retail trade center in its place. If this isn’t done soon, the commercial core will die and the city – especially its taxpayers – will suffer severely from the loss of tax money generated there. The prediction was made Tuesday night by professional planners who presented a final report on downtown redevelopment to 75 city officials, property owners, businessmen and merchants.

1997: Some uptown merchants and city officials are concerned about skateboarders in the shopping district, where some public benches have been scarred, reportedly by skateboarders. Krista Vinnoy, executive director of Martinsville Uptown Business Association, said several of the 20 new benches … have been damaged.

