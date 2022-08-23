Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, August 23

Today is Tuesday, August 23, the 235th day of 2022. There are 130 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The name for the Sunday School Institute has been changed from “Institute” to “Henry County Junior Sunday School Training School.” Please make note of that so you can understand when you see our announcements in the Bulletin.

Also in 1922: On the morning of August 9th the death angel visited the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Byrd, of Sydnorsville, and took from them their little son. The little child was sick only a few days when God called it home where there was a vacant place to be filled only by it.

1947: Preliminary arrangements for the Hankins evangelistic campaign to be held in Martinsville September 7th through the 28th were under way today with the arrival in the city of W.G. Haymaker, campaign director. … Community-wide cottage prayer meetings are being arranged by a committee representing the cooperating churches and hundreds of neighborhood group meetings will begin next week.

1972: A first-grader at Joseph Martin Elementary School, Timothy Smart, age 6, won the 18-foot Apache camper trailer offered as a prize in a contest held Saturday night by the Martinsville-Henry County Rescue Squad. Profits from the contest will go to the squad’s building fund. Timmy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Smart.

1997: As teachers prepared their classrooms Friday for the first day of school on Sept. 2, workers put the finishing touches on the construction project at Irisburg Elementary School. The newly renovated building boasts a new gym and five new classrooms. Inside, the school also has undergone a facelift with the addition of air conditioning, carpeting, new floors, remodeled offices, bathrooms and work spaces, Principal Wayne E. Moore said.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, August 22 1922, Crisis averted as coal strike has ended; 1947, bus fares to increase; 1972, still speculating about Sugartree recreation park in Axton; 1997, foreign-trade subzones.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Aug. 19 1922, Cars for sale at Martinsville Motor Company; 1947, strike and negotiations with union at Virginia Mirror Co.; 1972, Methodists and Baptists trying to outdo each other; 1997, Lester Group has new warehouse.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Aug. 18 1922, Martinsville road stalled unless Danville insists upon it; 1947, $60,000 in new construction in two weeks; 1972, officials quiet on Patrick County jail; 1997, funding for study of Smith River pollution.