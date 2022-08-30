Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, August 30

Today is Tuesday, August 30, the 242ndday of 2022. There are 123 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Kiwanians and their guests enjoyed a real old-time picnic on Thursday last on the Lanier farm. The “Boobs” and “Ginks”, Joe Williams, Will McCoy, Bob Walker and Rieves Brown, were the leaders and hosts of the evening. “No knives, no forks, no hardware, no tablecloths, no nothing but delicious eats and an hour or more of real pleasure,” the invitation read.

1947: Mrs. Mason Rowe was hostess to members of the Young Matrons Bridge Club yesterday afternoon at her home on Hairston Street, where arrangements of summer flowers were used in decorations. The high score prize was captured by Mrs. Hairston Townes and second high by Mrs. Clarence Kearfott. Bingo prize was won by Mrs. H.P. Williams.

Also 1947: Championship stock car racing, which has boomed into the South’s No. 1 single Summertime sports event, bows into Martinsville Sunday when Bill France, Americas outstanding race promoter, presents 100 laps of speed and spills at the new speedway here. … the local track, regarded as the finest dirt track in the United States, will boast a grandstand which will seat 10,000 spectators …

1972: Most citizens today expressed general approval of President Nixon’s proposal to replace the military draft with an all-volunteer armed force by next July 1. Three of the 15 questioned declined to comment, but nine generally approved of Nixon’s plans. Mothers, fathers, war veterans and youths were queried.

1997: Gov. George Allen said he will consider appropriating money in the 1998-2000 state budget for a new building for the Virginia Museum of Natural History – if the museum can reach a state goal of raising 30 percent of its operating budget from outside sources. “That’s the approach to take,” Allen said Wednesday during a stop at the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer.

