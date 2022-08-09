 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, August 9

Today is Tuesday, August 9, the 221st day of 2022. There are 144 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Axton-How is everybody standing in the warm weather we are having today? The temperature is ninety-eight degrees in the front porch. Miss Polly Wade and her cousin, Lottie Sawyers, spent Saturday with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.L. Wade. Misses Sallie and Mollie Steagall spent Sunday evening with Miss Bettie and Annie Eggleston.

1947: A pretty, slender, brunette waitress lay dead today, the victim apparently of a jealous suitor who walked into the café where she worked last night during the crowded evening meal hour and fired three shots at her, one penetrating her heart and killing her instantly. … The shooting took place in Nat’s Grill diagonally across Main Street from the City Police station.

1972: In an exchange of ideas and culture, Swedish model Lina Elizabet Wedin is spending several weeks in Martinsville and Henry County … sponsored by the Martinsville Rotary Club. … She has seen what life was like with Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Sims and Mrs. And Mrs. Milton Davis, and now she is experiencing the home life and friendship of Mr. and Mrs. E. Richard Chick III and daughter, Kelly, Sam Lions Trail.

1997: Over the last seven years, American Fiber Industries has quietly built its business, unobtrusively climbing from the twelfth-largest producers of pillows, company President Jack Foley said. … “We, this year, will be number three in the bed-pillow business.”

Also in 1997: Martinsville Post 42 made quite a mark in the American Legion State Tournament last week. Post 3 lost its opening game on Thursday then battled back through the losers’ bracket to make the tournament championship Saturday afternoon.

