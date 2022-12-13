Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, December 13

Today is Tuesday, December 13, the 347th day of 2022. There are 18 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Edgewood – Mrs. Bill Eanes spent a few days in North Carolina last week with her daughter, Mr. and Mrs. D.J. Owen. Mr. and Mrs. David Owen and little son, Jackson, spent the week end with Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Jones. Miss Nannie Byrd spent Saturday night with home folks.

1947: Classification of manufacturing plants according to size in order to get more participants in the recreation program was the main topic discussed at the Tuesday night meeting of the Industrial Recreation Association. Al Pegram, representing Old Dominion Box Company, proposed the organization of one basketball, bowling or softball team among two or three of the smaller plants.

Also 1947, this ad: “Come along and have some fun: Join the happy family who’re enjoying reaping the benefits of Kellogg’s Corn-Soya Shreds breakfast cereal. These curly, crispy golden shreds will make you say “mmh”—and their real nourishment helps keep you on the go. Sally CORN for flavor and energy—Sammy SOYA for body-building protein.

1972: Twenty-six convicted felons are doing their thing to help make Christmas brighter for poor children in the area. They are members of the 4 X 7 Jaycee chapter at Prison Camp 28 in Horsepasture. They have collected and repaired hundreds of toys for Christmas cheer, which will distribute them to needy children from about 530 area families.

1997: Cable customers in this area would have access to 78 channels and an improved cable network under a proposed franchise between Adelphia Cable and Martinsville and Henry County. The proposed contract, presented to the Henry County Board of Supervisors and Martinsville City Council at a Monday joint meeting by the negotiations team, also would increase the customer service area and allow transmissions of public meetings on public access channels.