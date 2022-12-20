Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, December 20

Today is Tuesday, December 20, the 354th day of 2022. There are 11 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Axton - We are glad to relate that Mr. Maynard West is out again after undergoing an operation for appendicitis at Shackelford Hospital. Rev. Mr. Bradshaw filled his regular appointment at Axton Sunday. Mr. J.M. Prillaman was in Axton recently looking over several homesteads being for sale, with the expectation of locating here.

1947: Frank P. Burton, for more than 20 years Commonwealth’s Attorney of Patrick County, announced last night that he would be a candidate for senator from the 13th District of Virginia to fill the vacancy brought about by the resignation of Senator Maitland H. Bustard of Danville.

Also 1947, these ads: Want Ads: WANTED – PORTER, GREYHOUND Bus Station./WANTED – GIRL TO LEARN mapping in surveying office. Good salary. Dia. 2252 or 2796, Mrs. Maxelle Roberts./STENOGRAPHERS WANTED, starting salary $35 for 45 hour week for Senior Stenographer and $27.60 for Junior Stenographer, time and half for all over 40 hours. Senior Stenographer must be able to take dictation and use transcriber. Apply in own handwriting … Write Box 191, City.

1972: A temporary injunction will be issued today barring Mason’s Discount Department Store Inc. here from selling items banned by the Sunday blue law until the store proves profits are being contributed to charity. The injunction will be issued by Henry County Circuit Court Judge John D. Hooker …

1997: Applied Felts Inc. is adding 10,000 square feet of manufacturing space to its plant in the Bowles Industrial Park, and will add 10 employees early next year, the company announced today. Construction on the expansion began in November. General Manager Charles Mattox said the company currently has 14 employees.