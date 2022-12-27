Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, December 27

Today is Tuesday, December 27, the 361st day of 2022. There are 4 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The announcement of the arrival of the New Year was heard more than once and at different times by those who were listening at their radio-telephone receivers Monday night, here and elsewhere. While the chimes of the Old Trinity Episcopal Church in New York City were ringing out the old year, distinctly heard by the radio fans, Pittsburgh and points further west were still awaiting the arrival of the New Year, which was announced by radio from the different broadcasting stations from time to time as he proceeded on his western journey.

Also 1922: The regular annual meeting of the stockholders of the First National Bank of Martinsville, Virginia, will be held in the Directors room of the said Bank on Tuesday, January 6th, 1923, at 2 o’clock p.m. – J.C. Greer, cashier

1947: Notwithstanding the unusual white Christmas, with snow falling and the temperature in the lower thirties, nearly one thousand youngsters and elderly persons were entertained at the annual community Christmas tree program held yesterday afternoon on the courthouse lawn, sponsored by Patrick Henry Lodge, No. 82, Knights of Pythias.

1972: Area police plan to stop needling drunk driving suspects on January 1 when a new breath-testing device goes into use. Officers say the biggest advantage of the new device is that results are immediate. The new advice accurately analyzes the alcohol in the bloodstream by taking air from the bottom of the lungs. It is painless, and results will be used as evidence.

1997: For decades, residents of First Street in Martinsville looked at the R.P. Thomas Trucking terminal and lived with its traffic and subsequent use as a way station for a hazardous waste hauler. Now, with the terminal torn down and the area slated for a housing development, a decorated Christmas tree was placed in the field where the terminal stood.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.