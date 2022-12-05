Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, December 6

Today is Tuesday, December 6, the 340th day of 2022. There are 25 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Bassett – Mr. W.W. Smith is rebuilding his store which was destroyed by fire a few weeks ago. The six weeks tests are on at Bassett High School this week. The student body and teachers like them much better than the monthly tests they have had heretofore. Rev. Mr. Smith, of Richmond, preached here Sundaynight and he also conducted chapel exercises for the school Monday morning.

1947: On the Radio – 1450 AM – 3:00, Santa Claus; 3:15, Afternoon Jamboree; 3:30, Rhapsody in Rhythm; 3:45, Scripture Studies; 4:00, Backstage Wife; 4:15, Stella Dallas; 4:30, Lonesome Jones; 4:45, Young Widder Brown; 5:00, When A Girl Marries; 5:15, Portia Faces Life; 5:30, Rev. G.F. Overstreet; 5:45, Sports Parade; 6:00, News; 6:15, Shumate Jamboree; 6:30, Lone Ranger; 7:00, Supper Club; 7:15, News of the World; 7:30, Firestone Follies …

1972: Local school superintendents said today they don’t know how a federal court ruling that could lead to a new wave of orders cutting off federal funds to still-segregated schools and colleges would affect their systems.

1997: In uptown Martinsville, sales at The Showroom on Friday were 42 percent ahead of last year’s, according to Tim Martin of the store, who also is president of the Uptown Business Association. ... “Traffic has been very good,” he said Saturday, moments after the end of the Christmas parade which he estimated drew as many as 8,000 people uptown.

Also 1997: Several Henry County School Board members said they were surprised that a state report recommended the county close nine schools, renovate 11 and build four. “I’ve only been on the school board a couple of years. I didn’t’ realize that we were that far behind on school building,” said at-large school board member Thomas Martin.