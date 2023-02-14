Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 14 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Under the direction of President State Highway Engineer Beverly Parrish the recent snow was promptly cleared with scrapers from the highway from Fieldale to Rocky Mount. Mr. Parris, with headquarters in Martinsville, is supervising construction and maintenance of state highways in several counties in this district. The district headquarters are in Roanoke.

1948: Following a record snowfall here Saturday, all schools in Henry and Patrick counties were ordered closed today as some of the secondary roads were reported impassable, although State Highway Department snowplows have been in use continuously since 1 a.m. Saturday. … Greyhound buses resumed schedules Sunday morning after cancelling all trips Saturday because of ice and snow … measured between eight and nine inches Sunday morning.

1973: Miss Charlotte Hudson of Martinsville, whose photo appeared in Wednesday’s Bulletin, is not the only local person wearing a POW bracelet bearing the name of a prisoner to be released in Indochina. Another is Mrs. Connie Dixon, who lives in the vicinity of Woodland Heights. Her bracelet bears the name of Capt. John Borling of Chicago. She spotted his name on an early list of those to be released, and watched on television as he debarked from his airplane in the Philippines.

1998: The Martinsville-Henry County Youth Advisory Council is launching the national True Love Waits campaign in this area to encourage teenagers to abstain from sex until marriage. At a press conference Friday, Crystal Page, chairman of the council’s teen pregnancy prevention committee and a senior at Stanleytown Baptist Academy, said out-of-wedlock births and teen-age pregnancy are a problem for this area.