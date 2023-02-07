Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 7 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The Boy Scouts of America organized Troop No. 2 in Martinsville. The following are the names of the boys who passed the Tenderfoot test given by Mr. Spencer Williamson: Rabbit Turner, Lawson Dyer, John Redd Penn, Ben Davis, John D. Parker, William Carter, Bernard Williamson, Harry Byrd, James Hodnett, Dick Hart, Ira Parker, Ben Gates, Edwin Penn, Larry Carter, E.J. Davis Jr., Robert Pannill and Harvey Mays. All of the boys above named are now Boy Scouts of America.

1948: City Council talked again last night about financial aid for the Martinsville General Hospital, but final action on the question was delayed until official notification on the decision reached Monday by the Henry County Board of Supervisors. In its meeting Monday, the board voted to appropriate one-third of the total amount, not to exceed $10,000, of a fund to be donated by the city and county to meet operating expenses of the hospital.

1973: We overheard a conversation the other day between Bill Bartholemay and Earle Greene in which Bill maintained that Earle holds some kind of record because he has five e’s in his name. That at least equals the record of Richard Rorrer, who has six r’s. But, when it comes to name records, you can’t beat the Martinsville Rotary Club, which has two men whose first names are Theophilus – one Gilliam and one Balabanis.

1998: A tractor-trailer became lodged on two one-way streets in uptown Martinsville Tuesday, causing police to reroute traffic at two intersections … The trailer scraped a tree and light pole on the sidewalk and wedged itself between rows of businesses on Church and Walnut streets, blocking both streets. A tow truck picked up the end of the trailer and dislodged the truck at about 4:45 p.m.