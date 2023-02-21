Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 21 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Announcement was made in the Bulletin last week of another new furniture manufacturing enterprise to be known as the Furniture Manufacturing Corporation of Martinsville. It is understood that Messrs N.H. Prillaman, C.G. Miller, W.J. Beard and W.H. Shultz and associates, whose names were not announced, are pushing the organization of this enterprise and it is stated that a considerable amount of outside capital is interested in the new project.

1948: Donald Stegall, former Bulletin carrier boy at Fieldale, is shown top as he left the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond earlier this week after having been confined there since last October as an infantile paralysis victim. Long unable to eat normally because of the affliction, which struck him in the throat, Donald was presented a chocolate pie by Nurse Lois Salmon.

Also 1948: Plans for the organization of a lodge of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks in Martinsville will be discussed at a meeting at Forest Park Country Club, Friday evening, March 5, at 7:30 o’clock, according to notices sent out yesterday.

1973: Six hundred poor persons receiving direct food subsidy in Patrick County will have to do without nonfat dry milk until the federal government starts buying it again. The government stopped buying the milk last November after prices increased.

1998: Henry County students soon will be helping their parents discover a whole new world – the Internet. With funds provided by the Corporation for National Service, the Virginia Department of Education grant will enable children to teach their parents how to use the Internet at computer labs in the county schools. The grant is called “Bringing Schools and Communities Together Through Technology.”