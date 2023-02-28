Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 28 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Personals: Mrs. Lelia Brent, who underwent an operation at Lewis-Gale Hospital last week, is improving. Mrs. Martin and little son, of Madison, N.C., are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. W.T. DeShazo, Starling avenue. The Duplicate Bridge club met Saturday afternoon with Mrs. J.E. Redd, Broad St. Mrs. J.T. Penn, who has been confined to her home for the past week by illness, is much better.

1948: The Rev. Chevis Horne was speaker Tuesday evening at the founder’s day meeting of Joseph Martin Parent-Teacher Association in the school auditorium. He discussed “The House Upon the Rock or the House Upon the Sand,” especially stressing the importance of the home, the church, and the school combining their efforts to train children and youth for a better tomorrow.

Also in 1948: Maintenance and factory employees will be entertained by the Du Pont company at the Club Martinique tomorrow night. Approximately 200 employees and friends are expected to attend the party with dancing to start at 9 p.m.

1973: A chamber of commerce official today expressed concern over lack of interest in plans for an August centennial celebration in Martinsville. Larry Aydlett, executive director, commented on the Tuesday night meeting in which none of the 50 civic leaders invited to hear centennial plans attended. All were contacted, Aydlett said.

1998: Courtaulds plc, the parent company of Courtaulds Performance Films, has decided to sell its Polymer Products Division, which includes the plant in Fieldale. Ken Vickers, chief executive officer and president of Courtaulds Films, said Thursday the London-based parent company has decided to spin off its two major divisions into separate companies and sell the third division.