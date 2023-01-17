Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 17 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Mrs. Sam Ford is able to be out again after an attack of the flu. Mr. G.W. King is convalescing after a serious attack of the influenza. Mr. A.J. Miles with a party of friends left Sunday morning for Florida in an automobile van constructed by himself on a truck chassis. Messrs. A.D. Beckner, Joe Stultz, John and Charlie Cheshire were in the party. Mrs. Molly T. Hundley is in Lynchurg nursing her sister, Mrs. Ella McCraw, who has been very ill with the flu.

1948: Main Drag: Charles S. Sowers getting himself lined up for another painting job – Miss Ann Grogan bidding the old year goodbye and welcoming in 1948 local club with friends – Charlie Hollandsworth waiting patiently for another baseball season – Mrs. John Lacy preparing for the day’s dinner with her husband – Daniel Lee Minter still interested in checkers – Bobby Canupp enjoying a quite game of billiards – Selma Dl Ford attending his favorite church.

1973: The character of the famous Peanuts comic strip came to Ridgeway with the recent snowfall and continue to hang around despite the warming weather. Two of the characters, Snoopy the dog (asleep atop the dog house) and Charlie Brown get some last-minute primping for the photographer by Mrs. Jack Gilley, whose husband has made a habit of building something for the children when it snows. (Bulletin Photo by Mike Wray)

1998: The following have been recognized as multi-gallon blood donors through the Martinsville-Henry County American Red Cross Chapter:

Robert L. Crotty, 12 gallons

W.C. Fowlkes, 9 gallons

Harold Carter, 8 gallons

William Shackleford and Mary F. Eanes, 3 gallons each.