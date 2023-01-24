Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 24 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Two Ford automobiles, four men, and 55 gallons of illicit liquor were captured near Sanville by officers H.L. Turner, Sheriff, H.G. Stultz, and A.H. Powell, state prohibition agents, on last Tuesday morning. The men are being held for trial. On the same day one complete copper still was cut up by the same officers between Bassett and Sanville.

1948: A Dutch girl who decorated the grave of a Fieldale soldier for nearly three years visited in Martinsville yesterday. She was accompanied by Fieldale relatives of Pfc. Paul R. Helton, who was killed in action in Germany during the Battle of the Bulge. … Each family in her home city has been assigned to decorate one grave. It became her duty to beautify Helton’s grave. She arrived in Fieldale Thursday to visit Mrs.Hughes Marin and Mrs. Eugene Ensley, sisters of Helton.

1973: While Martinsville’s “corporate age” in only 100 years, the city actually dates back to 1792 or before. Richard P. Gravely, a descendent of one of the first mayors, showed City Manager Noland yesterday a copy of the 1791 Acts of Assembly which officially established Martinsville as a town effective Jan. 1, 1792.

1998: Nine-year-old Corin Mackenzie admitted that learning about the racial inequities Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought against in the 1960s “made me mad.” … Corin was one of about 20 children and adults who attended a Martin Luther King Jr. learning day at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton Monday.

Also 1998: Sidewalks for Mulberry Road will be put onto the city of Martinsville’s list of long-term plans in place of an idea to create a walking trail along the side of the road, a city official said.