Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 31 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: [The 18th Amendment prohibited the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors -- this was a celebration of Prohibition:] The third anniversary of the Eighteenth Amendment was appropriate observed by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in the Ridgeway school auditorium. Tuesday Jan. 16th. Songs by the L.T.L., readings and recitations and a talk by the local President, Mrs. T.K. Jones, made the program very, very interesting. The devotional exercises were led by Mrs. T.J. Coleman, and the program was under the direction of Miss Frances Coleman.

1948: LOST AND FOUND: LOST- GREEN SOFA SLIPCOVER. Dial 5134. . LIST – ONE 2-WHEEL HANDCART. If found please notify Red Rock Bottling Co. Dial 9592. / LOST – MEN’s TAVENESS wrist watch, yellow gold with basket weave band, downtown. Reward. Return to Daily Bulletin Office or dial 4278.

1973: State officials have criticized Henry County’s jail and equipment as being in “poor condition” following a routine inspection of the city. A Division of Corrections inspection team found the jail building and equipment in poor condition, Robert P. Mason, state jail superintendent, said today.

1998: Coy Mason was flabbergasted Friday afternoon when he looked out his window at 925 Myrtle Road in Martinsville and saw 23 robins in a nearby field. He was so amazed that he took the time to count them. Not only are the robins the first Mason has seen in 1998, but they also are the first he ever has seen this early in any year. He and the Stroller agreed that spring surely is a few weeks away, although Mason voiced the suspicion that the robins never actually leave the area for the winter.