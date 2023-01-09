Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Here's what happened locally on this date over the past century, as noted in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Miss Lois Earles, the sixteen year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam T. Earles, who died last Tuesday morning from an illness of pneumonia and influenza, was interred in the family burial grounds near Dyer’s store Wednesday afternoon. / Mrs. David Allen, aged 35 years, who died at her home from the effects of pneumonia and influenza, was interred in the Compton burial grounds near Leatherwood last Saturday afternoon. / The funeral of Miss Mary Ann Owen, aged 22 years, the second daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Owen on Winston Ave., who died Saturday morning after a short illness of pneumonia and influenza, was conducted from the home last Monday afternoon.

1948: The Roxy Has The Shows: Today & Thursday, “This Time for Keeps” in Technicolor with Esther Williams. Extra added: Cartoon – Latest News

1973: A Martinsville lawyer continued Wednesday to fight the embattled Sunday blue law. John D. Epperly, representing Mason’s Discount Department Store on U.S. 220 North, asked the Henry County Circuit Court to declare the law unconstitutional and to life an injunction barring the store from selling prohibited items on Sunday. The state law permits stores to sell prohibited items on Sunday if profits are donated to charity.

1998: For the second time in three years, the Martinsville Bulletin has received the Virginia Press Association’s top award for professional integrity and service to the community. The 50th annual W.S. Copeland Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service was presented Saturday at the association’s awards banquet in Williamsburg. The Bulletin also received the award in 1996 and 1973.