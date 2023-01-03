Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, January 3

Today is Tuesday, January 3, the third day of 2023. There are 362 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: War, state-wide war, has been proclaimed on January 22nd, on mice, and rats. Every man, woman and child who claims to be a loyal citizen no matter where he may be living is asked by state authorities and the Health Bureau to volunteer in the fourth week, 22nd-27th, of January to kill, slay, trap, or gas the rats. … In the past this annual war on rats has been a county affair and lasted for one month, but this year the state authorities proclaimed the war state-wide and it will last only one week, hence greater concentration will have to be exerted this year than in any previous year.

1947, this ad: Leggett’s Week-End Specials: One table children’s Coveralls, Slacks, 59 cents, 2 for $1; Sheets 81 X 99, $1.97, pillowcases 59 cents, 2 for $1, basement; men’s straw hats, $1 and $2, main floor; men’s dress and sports shirts, $1.88; men’s swim trunks, $1; Dan River Mill remnants, 40 cents a yard

1972: Unrelated fires damaged the Lynwood Golf Club and destroyed a barn and contents worth $15,600 near Yeatts Nursery on U.S. 58 East. Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy F.A. (Tony) Gard said the barn fire Thursday was caused by two boys playing with a cigarette lighter.

Also 1972: The evolutionary process of Martinsville and Henry County continued headlong into 1972 bringing with it new urban demands in an area still gripped in many ways by traditional country values. Predictions that the area was the fastest-growing in the region began to look true, as local governments planned essential public utilities for an expanding population.

1997: It was a feast — 500 pounds of turkey, 400 pounds of ham and 36 super-sized cans of yams and green beans. That was the final tally for the Christmas dinner served by volunteers and employees of the Mission Center on Cleveland Avenue in Martinsville.