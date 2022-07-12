Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, July 12

Today is Tuesday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2022. There are 172 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Transfers of real estate: E.F Hall and wife to W.T. Hardy, lot on Park St., $225 and a $300 note. K.C. Whittle, Trustee, to D.J. Via, 126 acres on waters of Marrowbone Creek in Henry Co., $2,750.00. Geo. L. McNeely to C.T. and O. T. Bray, 15 acres near headwaters of Leatherwood Creek in Henry County, $350.00. J.R. Brown to O.D. Ford, 63.15 acres on Daniel’s Creek in Henry Co., $2,500.00.

Also in 1922: Mr. Zera Cannaday returned from a weeks visit to Atlantic City and Baltimore. Cannaday was an occupant of one of the cars which toppled down a fifty foot embankment in a train wreck near Atlantic City a few days ago in which several passengers were killed and injured.

1947: On Monday, June 23, at 11 o’clock in the morning, Misses Frances Louise Hundley and Vivian Mae Hundley, daughters of Mrs. W.L. Hundley and the late Mr. Hundley, city, became the brides of Dennis Haden Willis and Vernon David Willis, sons of Mrs. And Mrs. W.H. Willis. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. J.P. McCabe.

1972: The items about the old brickyard at Fontaine continue to produce data. Mrs. Virginia Windle turned up a 1915 issue of a booklet published by the Chamber of Commerce which devoted a paragraph to it: “at Fontaine, four miles south of Martinsville, the large brick plant of Williamson and Hedgecock Inc. is in operation with a capacity of 4,000 bricks a day.”

1997: The Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association (MURA) is launching a business retention and expansion program designed to keep businesses in uptown Martinsville.