Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, July 19

Today is Tuesday, July 19, the 200th day of 2022. There are 165 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Sheriff B.F. Stultz, State Prohibition Agent H. Grady Stultz and Deputy Marshal, F.R. Brown conducted a successful raid in the Mountain Valley section Wednesday, in which three large illicit distilling operations were broken up. Thy were big copper stills of large capacity, one 300 gallons, another 200, and the third a ninety gallon still. A large quantity of singlings, “beer”, and other supplies and accessories were also destroyed.

1947: The weekly adult homemaking class of the Spencer-Penn Home Economics Department will meet at the cottage on Tuesday evening at 7:30 o’clock. In addition the regular class in sewing, a motion picture on canning procedures will be shown.

1972: The Flower View Garden Club will hold its annual picnic for members and their families at 6:30 p.m. today at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Collins, Chatmoss … A Martinsville man looking for a ride to Myrtle Beach, S.C., would appreciate a call at 632-5855 from anyone who can accommodate him. He is willing to share expenses.

Also in 1972: Last week meant tragedy for Virgil Wray, Route 2, Figsboro. It came in the traditional fashion of man’s continuing war against nature and, on a broader scale, the war against himself. To the average local farmer or homeowner, it means little that half of Wray’s 1.8 million bees died from a man-made poison. However, on a worldwide scale, if there were no bees to pollinate crops, there would be no food.

1997: Deputy County Administrator Benny Summerlin said Friday that 160 tons of tires have been hauled away from the 16-acre property [on Stoney Mountain Road]…. Deputy Director of Public Safety Dale Wagoner said he believes less than half the tires on the land have been removed.