Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, July 26

Today is Tuesday, July 26, the 207th day of 2022. There are 158 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Policemen Slaughter and Steagall, of Fieldale, on Sunday afternoon found fifty-four quarts of corn whisky in the woods near Rough and Ready Mills. No clue to its ownership was found and the whisky was duly confiscated and destroyed.

Also 1922: Poultry notes: The hen and the caretaker are partners in the poultry business. If either one is lazy the profits are less. Do not expect to hatch more than 75 per cent of the total eggs incubated, either in machines or under hens. The tamer the flocks the more valuable and profitable they usually are.

1947: An increase of nearly one hundred per cent is shown in new construction activities in Martinsville for the first six months of 1947 over that for the corresponding period last year … For the first six months of 1946, new construction … amounted to $550,000, while fir the first six months of the present year, new building values totaled $977,000.

1972: The continuing heat wave increased in intensity Sunday when the temperature hit 98 degrees, the highest recorded since the stagnant mass of air moved over the eastern part of the country last week.

Also 1972: The original seal of Patrick County has been found. Well actually it wasn’t lost. But it had been broken and someone thought it would make a pretty good doorstop in the Courthouse building. … The seal is believed to be 150 years old, which would place its design shortly after the founding of Patrick County in 1791.

1997: Chief Alton J. “Joey” Hundley of the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department said his crews responded to a fire at Lilly Industries Inc. on Reed Stone Road in Bassett at 4:48 a.m. Sunday. … An adjoining business, A&W Motors, was damaged but not destroyed, Hundley said.