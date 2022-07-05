Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, July 5

Today is Tuesday, July 5, the 186th day of 2022. There are 179 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Riverside and Dan River Mills “sprung” a new one Thursday night at the meeting of the Kiwanis Club, which was held at the Golf Club. It was “Cotton Mill night” and the affair was voted one of the best held for some time. The novelty of the meeting was the “silent boost” provided by the mills which was a hand towel, neatly monogrammed with the Dan River device. Each of the 71 members had a towel at his plate. This was the first time that the public had been acquainted with the fact that the local textile enterprise is making toweling.

1947: Excavation for the new elementary school at Spencer has been completed, Supt. J.F. Hollifield reported today. The building will be completed by the time school reopens in September or soon thereafter, he said. The new structure, which will contain four class rooms and a cafeteria, will be erected at a cost of approximately $75,000

1972: The City Planning Commission will recommend approval of the concept of the Central Business District (CDB) redevelopment plan to City Council July 10. The commission approved the plan Tuesday and recommended it to council by a unanimous vote of the five commissioners present: Chairman Leon Globman, James H. Ford, Thomas J. Childress, Ben W. Via and William G. Pannill. Absent were R. Jack Dandridge and George I. Nease.

1997: The DuPont Credit Union in Martinsville expects to have a Collinsville branch opened by the beginning of 1998, an official said. Construction of the 8,000-square-foot building is scheduled to begin at the end of the year off Virginia Avenue, said Darrell Minniear, president of the credit union. DuPont Credit Union bought 1.8 acres off Wheeler Avenue in April for $162,500.

