Here’s what happened locally on June 13 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Prompt efficient and diligent work by Resident State Engineer B.S. Parris and his corps of workmen restored the broken down Smith River highway bridge two miles south of Martinsville on the North Carolina road to traffic at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening less than forty-eight hours after the heavily loaded truck smashed through and was found hanging precariously through a hole fifteen to eighteen feet in length and extending the entire width of the bridge, near its north end.

75 years ago: Graveside reburial services will be held in Oakwood cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday for the 2nd Lieut. Thomas Martin Ford Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Ford, Thomas Heights. Lieutenant Ford was killed in a plane explosion while serving with the United States Air Force. His death came on March 12, 1944, at Elbene in North Africa. His body was first buried at Casablanca in North Africa.

50 years ago: A quota on the amount of gasoline it will receive from its bulk distributor has been placed on the Henry County school system. School Supt. Branch K. Rives told the school board Thursday that Texaco, which supplies the county’s fleet of school buses, would allocate 35,278 gallons to the school system during the month of June.

25 years ago: Mother Nature smiled Saturday on about 3,000 souls who drank, danced and otherwise dismissed dire weather forecasts to attend the state’s premier beach music festival. “All we need is sand,” said sunglassed Ricky Edwards of Stuart, over the toe-tapping, shag-inspired strains of The Embers, one of five bands to emit steady sound over the sweating, dancing throng at the Wayside Park amphitheater Saturday. Beach balls bounced over their bodies. Beer spilled on their chests.