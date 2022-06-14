Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, June 14

Today is Tuesday, June 14, the 165th day of 2022. There are 200 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: SPENCER – The wheat crop of this community is said to be as good as it has been for years. George Penn has got the best piece of wheat; at least, that is what everybody of the surrounding neighborhood says who has seen it.

Also in 1922: Wanted – Men or women to take orders for genuine guaranteed hosiery for men, women and children. Eliminates darning. $40 a week full time, $1.00 and hour spare time. Experience unnecessary. International Stocking Mills, Norristown, Pa.

1947: City Council voted to accept an invitation from the Martinsville Rotary club to hear Dr. J.C. Neale, Jr., director, discuss the proposed establishment of a health unit for the city and county under the direction of the Virginia Department of Health.

1972: John Hutchens just returned from vacation in Los Angeles, among other places, where he saw the Cubs play the Dodgers. He had the unusual opportunity of being able to talk with two major league baseball players from the Martinsville-Henry County area. They are Randy Hundley and J.C. Martin, and both came over and chatted with the Hutchens party at different times. Mr. Hutchens’ son, Tracy, 9, was especially pleased at getting an autographed baseball from Martin.

1997: Aaaaaand they’re off. A New Kent County company organized to conduct horse racing and pari-mutuel betting operations is looking at Martinsville as a site for one of two new off-track betting parlors in the state. Representatives of Colonial Downs … say that a fifth site in Martinsville would draw bettors from Virginia and North Carolina. Pari-mutuel wagering is a system of betting on races in which the odds and payoffs are determined by the amount of money spent on a given event, less management expenses and payoff.

