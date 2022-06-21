Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, June 21

Today is Tuesday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2022. There are 193 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: John P. Sparrow, for years one of the most prominent and experienced tobacco buyers on the local market, has accepted the position as tobacco grader on the Martinsville market for the Tobacco Growers Co-operative Marketing Association. Mr. Sparrow, together with J.B. Taylor, who ran the Farmers’ Warehouse here last season will be in charge of putting on the local market …

1947: A total of $92,634 has been collected since May 1 from business and professional men from city licenses, according to a report released by city officials today. Of this amount, $84,242 was collected for licenses within the old city limits, and $8,392 in the area annexed by the city last September.

1972: House guests of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Prillaman and Miss Connie Prillaman of Huntington Ridge Road, gather around their hosts for an informal photograph. Sitting, from left to right, are Mr. and Mrs. Nick Prillaman, Gabriel Auger, and Mrs. Henri Auger; and standing, from left to right, are Miss Martine Auger holding the French poodle, Bouley Mills, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Prillaman, Mrs. Edwin Mills, Miss Connie Prillaman and Henri Auger. Mrs. Mills is better known as Genevieve, the French television personality who appeared often on Jack Paar’s Tonight Show. She is an aunt of Mrs. Jerry Prillaman.

1997: Lifelong Axton tobacco farmer Dan Robertson said Saturday farmers and smokers will pay the $390 billion price tag of the tobacco industry’s settlement with the federal government over the advertising, sale and regulation of tobacco. “This will make it hard on the farmer, because the companies will pay less for tobacco and hike their prices to cover the tax,” he said.

