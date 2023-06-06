Here’s what happened locally on June 6 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The regular monthly meeting of the County Board of Supervisors was held at the courthouse yesterday with a full attendance, and chairman, J.W. Stanley presiding. J.H. Harris reported $203.50 collected from the sale of lumber. The money was turned over to him for current expenses. H.D. Whittle was appointed to a committee to receive that portion of Daniel’s Creek road to be used as a state detour.

75 years ago: A small quantity of radium, weighing only .03 of an ounce but valued at $10,000, has been obtained at the Martinsville General Hospital for the treatment of cancer. The radium arrived at the hospital in small metal tubes and needles enclosed in a heavy lead container.

50 years ago: Last day of school in county: David Clingenpeel, a student at Rich Acres Elementary School, let’s go with a big grin, knowing that today is the 180th and last day of school for Henry County children. Allen Mullins, another Rich Acres student, takes his final steps off the school bus for the current year. David and Allen are among about 13,000 county children who wil end class work today and begin a three-month vacation.

25 years ago: In a nutshell: Many of the world’s computer programs need fixing before the end of 1999. Some are fixed already. Don’t ask what it will cost; even the experts can’t count that high. Midnight, Dec. 31, 1999, has been billed as the witching hour for all the world’s computers. If not fixed, their silicone brains won’t understand that 01-01-00 means Jan. 1, 2000, not Jan. 1, 1900. As a result, any computer program that is supposed to keep dates in correct order will malfunction or shut down. ... Banks are obviously vulnerable to Year 2000, along with utilities, credit card companies ...