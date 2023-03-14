Here’s what happened locally on March 14 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The patrol system for the maintenance of roads in Henry County was adopted by the County Board of Supervisors at a special meeting last Wednesday. The soil roads were divided in to 10 sections with a patrolman over each section. Each patrolman will furnish two mules or two horses and a two-horse wagon, and each patrolman can be required to work dirt roads or other soil roads at the discretion of the County engineer, H.D. Whittle.

1948: Valuable prizes will be awarded Friday, when the Charity League sponsors a dance at Club Martinique. Among the prizes are: a wrist watch from Byrd’s Jewelry Store; a skirt or jacket of choice, College Sportswear Shop; a Chatham blanket, C.W. Holt and Company … Tickets may be purchased from any Charity League member for $2.

1973: Tom Harned expects to travel about 8,000 miles throughout Virginia in the next two months and spend about $2,000. But he and his supporters hope it pays off by making him the next president of the Virginia Jaycees. Harned, if elected, would become the first state president from the Martinsville-Henry County area.

Also 1972: Prospects of a festival to mark Martinsville’s centennial year remained uncertain today as Mayor Francis West said that a commemorative session Jan. 12 “was it” as far as city council is concerned. Council will hear recommendations from the chamber of commerce Tuesday night on a projected week-long festival.

1998: A chapter in Martinsville’s storied furniture-making history seemed to end Wednesday as workers began removing the last useful wood from the old W.M. Bassett Furniture plant. The roofing timbers and beams of the venerable brick building on Rives Road are being removed by British workers from the Antique Timber Co. South Yorkshire.