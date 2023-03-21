Here’s what happened locally on March 21 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The Miscellaneous Circle of the Methodist Ladies Aid Society will hold a sale Saturday before Easter at “Weaver’s Kourtesy Korner.” Phone your orders for dressed hens, pies, cakes, etc., to Mrs. John Aaron; for salt-risen light bread to Mrs. Jno. W. Simmons.

1948: More enlistments here in the U.S. Army are expected as the result of President Truman’s talk urging universal military training and the enactment of a temporary draft law, it was said at the Army recruiting office today. Although there was no rush to enlist, a large number of young men have phone the office to obtain information, Sgt. R. Santamassino said today.

1973: A head-on collision on Rt. 58 west of Martinsville left two Henry County people dead and injured three others, one critically. State Police said the victims were James Lafayette Richardson Jr., 27, of Rt. 2, Martinsville, and Theresa Oberta Reid, 19, Rt. 3, Martinsville. Both were driving.

Also 1973: The local Chamber of Commerce has embarked on a plan to relieve the shortage of housing for low-income groups. The Chamber’s housing committee Friday moved to create a housing foundation designed to encourage construction of low cost homes. The goal is to relieve the labor shortage in the area.

1998: A twister that tore through southeastern Henry County Friday afternoon damaged 39 buildings, including a mobile home that was picked up and tossed 300 yards, destroying it. No one was injured when the tornado went through the Sandy Level-Axton area between 3:40 and 4 p.m. Friday.

Also 1998: American of Martinsville has won the LADD Chairman’s Award for overall 1997 performance by the contract furniture division. This is the third consecutive year American has won the award.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, March 20 1923: "you can’t do it and live on Brown street"; 1948: new city water system; 1973, central purchasing office for county; 1998, "boomlet" in Martinsville includes car hops.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, March 17 1923: more home food demonstrations from the state specialist; 1948: Leon Globman elected Rotary Club president; 1973, no interest in centennial; 1998, snowy morning.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, March 16 1923: wedding announcement of "well-to-do young farmer" and "the attractive daughter of J.T. Thacker"; 1948: dogs vaccinated against rabies may still run at large; 1973, Bill Monroe comes to Bassett; 1998, bill for more deputies.