Here’s what happened locally on March 28 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: You are invited to a Silver Tea which will be given by the girls of Class No. 11 at the home of Miss Mabel Stultz on Brown street, Friday evening, 8 to 10 o’clock. You are cordially invited.

1948: The provisions of the Taft-Hartley Act were explained to members of the Optimist Club last night at the regular bi-weekly meeting at the Club Martinique by John Page, director of public relations at the local plant of the Du Pont company. Mr. Page said that while polls show a majority of workers are opposed to the law most of them favor its provisions.

1973: These ads: 8-Track Stereo One Selection TAPES – No Returns, No Guarantee—$1.99. News Den, Virginia Ave., Collinsville./8 Track Stereo TAPES – 2 for $5. Two days only! Friday & Saturday. 500 Numbers to choose from. * Country & Western * Popular * Rock * Soul – Eagles, Downtown Martinsville, Collinsville Shopping Center.

1998: SALEM – The proposed Interstate 73 is vital to the economic development of Martinsville and Henry County, Del. Ward Armstrong, D-Collinsville, told the Commonwealth Transportation Board this morning. “Things have not gotten markedly better in my area from an economic viewpoint,” Armstrong said at a public hearing before the board. “Essentially we’re just holding our own down there, and without question, I-73 would be a huge economic boost.”

1998: Facing a revenue crunch, Henry County Administrator Sid Clower says it’s time for the board of supervisors to at least start talking about a tax increase. “I have to get policy guidance from them. The school budget request is $2 million more than last year, and we don’t have anywhere near that amount of money coming in …”