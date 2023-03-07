Here’s what happened locally on March 7 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: At the regular meeting of the Pannill Post of the American Legion at the Municipal Hall last Saturday night, the following officers were elected for the ensuing year: Post Commander, G.W. King; Vice Commander, W.R. Broaddus; Post Adjutant, I.M. Groves Jr.; War Risk Officer, K.C. Whittle; and Historian, Roy Webster.

1948: An ordinance requiring all dogs in Henry county to be confined, muzzled or vaccinated immediately against rabies was passed by the Henry Board of Supervisors in special session yesterday, and the ordinance furthermore provides that dogs must be vaccinated by April 19. The action followed reports that a mad dog bit a number of animals during the first part of the week in the Mountain Valley area.

1973: This photo caption: Bruce Dallas, chairman of the entertainment committee for the Esquire Charity Club, gives a few pointers to three children who will compete in the club’s third annual Martinsville-Henry County Talent Show Friday night. From left are Cathy Taylor, Celia Crider, Dallas and Charlie Holland Jr. The talent show will be held at Albert Harris Elementary School on Smith Road at 8 p.m.

1998: Cousins Lauren and Barry Joyce agreed after touring the Martinsville jail during law enforcement day Saturday that they never want to find themselves locked behind bars for real. “I don’t want to go there,” said 11-year-old Barry, the son of Tammy and Barry Joyce. “It stinks in there,” said Lauren, 13, the daughter of Cynthia and Steve Joyce, adding that, “I was frisked. I did not like it.”

Also 1998: Bands tentatively slated to play in the 1998 TGIF concert series are the Hushpuppies, Back Street, Persona Non Gratta, Key West, The Rogues and Cimmeron.