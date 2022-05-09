Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, May 10

Today is Tuesday, May 10, the 130th day of 2022. There are 235 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Coming- The Mighty Haag Shows, Martinsville. Va. One Day only Thursday, May 11. Monster Den of Living Wild Animals. Acrobats, Wire Walkers, Ballancers, Gymnasts, Jugglers, Equilibrists. A Host of Funny Clowns. High school cake walking and dancing horses. Educated ponies, mules, monkeys and dogs. Miss Marion Drew and her herd of performing animals. The Three Georges – Acrobats and Gymnasts Supreme, 60 somersaults in 60 seconds.

1947: The Martinsville Broadcasting Company, owners of WMVA, yesterday filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a new FM radio station to operate in Martinsville. The new station … will bring to Martinsville and an area of approximately 60 miles surrounding the city high fidelity radio.

Also 1947: A religious census of the Martinsville community will be taken Sunday, May 18, under the direction of the Census Committee of the Martinsville Ministerial Association, composed of the Rev. R.B. Burnett, and the Rev. L.G. Tinnell. The community has been divided, and each of the participating churches will be responsible for taking the census in the section assigned.

1972: What will happen if marijuana is ever legalized? The hustlers and the hucksters will take it over, and before long the cozy, clandestine pot party will become as square and stereotyped as suburban cocktail parties are today. That is the prediction of the newsletter Behavior Today, a cousin of the hip-science monthly Psychology Today.

1997: City Mayor George B. Adams Jr. said he envisions Martinsville becoming “the pride of the Piedmont.” “We must choose collectively to remain either a sleepy 1930s mill town or we’ve got to maintain the momentum we’ve gained to move forward to a new future,” Adams said in the annual state of the city address …

