 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, May 10

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, May 10, the 130th day of 2022. There are 235 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922:  Coming- The Mighty Haag Shows, Martinsville. Va. One Day only Thursday, May 11. Monster Den of Living Wild Animals. Acrobats, Wire Walkers, Ballancers, Gymnasts, Jugglers, Equilibrists. A Host of Funny Clowns. High school cake walking and dancing horses. Educated ponies, mules, monkeys and dogs. Miss Marion Drew and her herd of performing animals. The Three Georges – Acrobats and Gymnasts Supreme, 60 somersaults in 60 seconds.

1947: The Martinsville Broadcasting Company, owners of WMVA, yesterday filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a new FM radio station to operate in Martinsville. The new station … will bring to Martinsville and an area of approximately 60 miles surrounding the city high fidelity radio.

Also 1947: A religious census of the Martinsville community will be taken Sunday, May 18, under the direction of the Census Committee of the Martinsville Ministerial Association, composed of the Rev. R.B. Burnett, and the Rev. L.G. Tinnell. The community has been divided, and each of the participating churches will be responsible for taking the census in the section assigned.

People are also reading…

1972: What will happen if marijuana is ever legalized? The hustlers and the hucksters will take it over, and before long the cozy, clandestine pot party will become as square and stereotyped as suburban cocktail parties are today. That is the prediction of the newsletter Behavior Today, a cousin of the hip-science monthly Psychology Today.

1997: City Mayor George B. Adams Jr. said he envisions Martinsville becoming “the pride of the Piedmont.” “We must choose collectively to remain either a sleepy 1930s mill town or we’ve got to maintain the momentum we’ve gained to move forward to a new future,” Adams said in the annual state of the city address …

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Saufley house HGW tour

Saufley house HGW tour

The old Townes Home at 327 E. Church St., built in 1922 or before, has been completely redone inside since it was on tour in 2012.

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Watch Now: Related Video

The phrases you should avoid using at work

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert