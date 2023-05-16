Here’s what happened locally on May 16 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Mothers Day was observed at each of the local churches on Sunday. The Methodists had their first service in the handsome new church auditorium. The pastor preached at the morning service, which was in honor of “Mother,” while the musical program was appropriate and beautifully rendered. Mr. John R. Smith, Chairman of the building Committee made a report of the financial standing of the church.

1948: A building of cinder block and stucco construction which is now being erected near the Lester Brothers plant on Highway 220 will be occupied by four mercantile establishments, it was said today at the office of Lester Brothers. Last winter a large amount of dirt was moved to prepare for the constructions, and the foundation for the structure has been laid. The Penn Supply company will occupy quarters in the new building but the names of the other firms were not revealed today.

1973: The Henry County Supervisors met behind closed doors and in backrooms Wednesday to discuss in secrecy the 1973-74 operating budget, annexation developments and to interview applicants for the position of central purchasing agents. One of the meetings may have been illegal and another was thwarted by reporters.

1998: The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce honored three businesses Thursday for their contributions to the area’s industrial, retail and service sectors. During a luncheon at the Best Western Martinsville Inn, Virginia Blower Co. was named the Small Manufacturer of the Year; Berry-Elliott Realtors was named Service Business of the Year and Arts Etc. was named Small Retailer of the Year.