Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, May 17

Today is Tuesday, May 17, the 137th day of 2022. There are 228 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Yesterday afternoon Mr. T.W. Carter’s delivery auto-truck driven by his son, Booker Carter, was overturned on the road leading along the north side of the canal from the Smith River down to the powerhouse, and Booker and Douglas Hurd who was with him had a narrow escape from injury and drowning.

Also 1922, this ad: We Buy Feed in Car Lots. Get our prices on Daisy, Bran, Beet Pulp, Cotton Seed Meal, Cotton Seed Hulls, Corn, Oats, Chicken Feed, Hay and Straw. Just Received a Nice Car of Hay. Our prices are always the cheapest-quality the highest. J.W. Booker & Co., Martinsville.

1947: Members of the Martinsville Veterans Housing Corporation, which recently received a charter, met last night in the Stone building on Main street to discuss proposed by-laws and make plans for the erection of cottages which will be shipped to this city from Portsmouth by the Federal Public Housing Authority. Twenty four-room cottages, previously used by shipyard workers at Portsmouth, will be shipped to Martinsville in the near future, and it was said by officers the homes can be erected in one day after the foundations are laid.

1972: [PHOTO] DuPont of Martinsville has embarked on a water treatment project designed to clean up its end of the Smith River. Acting in accordance with a 1970 state law making secondary sewage treatment mandatory for industries, DuPont is augmenting its present primary treatment system with a new facility that will purify all plant discharges.

1997: Henry County Sheriff H. Frank Cassell said he’s confident he’ll be able to support five new officers when the department’s funding for the officers runs out in three years. The sheriff’s office was awarded almost $326,000 on Wednesday through the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services …

