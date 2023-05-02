Here’s what happened locally on May 2 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: More than fifty Martinsville people attended the first service, on Sunday afternoon, in the new Baptist church in Bassett. Not quite one year ago, Mrs. J.D. Bassett removed the first spade of dirt in preparation for the laying of the foundation of the church. Today stands a handsome brick church, which is a credit to the growing town of Bassett, and in fact to a town of much larger population.

1948: The City of Martinsville sold its issues of water and school bonds amounting to $1,900,000 this morning at a coupon interest rate of 2.10 per cent, which was .4 per cent cheaper than the 2.5 per cent previously calculated on by City Council.

Also 1948:

Chairman J. Frank Wilson, of Fieldale and Martinsville, announced today that the city and county have been given a quota of $300,000 in the Security Loan drive which will close June 30. The quote is expressed in the sale price of Series E, R and G bonds. All bonds sold from April 15 through June 30 will be applied against it.

1973: The State Highway Commission has awarded a $1.5 million contract to Laramore Construction Co. of Danville to grade, drain and pave 4.3 miles of Rt. 57 between U.S. 58 and Leatherwood in Henry County, and bids will be open May 23 for construction of the first leg of the $30 million Martinsville bypass.

1998: A delegation of Russian teachers got a taste of Southern hospitality as they shared a morning meal with the Henry County Board of Supervisors, school board members and administrators. “To think of all the dollars we’ve spent on weapons over the years, and now we’re here breaking bread together,” said Jack Dalton, chairman of the board of supervisors. “Eating is better than fighting.” The teachers are visiting as part of the 1997-98 Virginia Links – Russian Teacher Exchange.