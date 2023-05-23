Here’s what happened locally on May 23 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Mr. B.F. Gravely, aged 72 years, died last Sunday at the home of his daughter, Mr. Gordon Barker, of Axton. His health had not been good for sometime and a few days he was stricken with paralysis from which he did not rally. The deceased was a former citizen of Martinsville, having been reared in this county, and was a son of the late John K. Gravely.

75 years ago: Little Miss Carole Lovell celebrated her fourth birthday on Saturday afternoon with a party at her home on the New Danville Road. She had as her guests, Gay Slaydon, Lou and Judy Lovell, Sheila and Pete Green, Sandra Hester, Davey Morse, Gloria and Edward Lovell, Margaret Scearce, Jolyn Yeatts, Mary Jane and Eleanor Barrow, Mary Ellen Wells, Ray Haley, Sally Crouch, Ernest Hite, James Scearce, Fay and Margaret Montrief, Frances Ann Hill and Frances Tompson, and her grandmothers, Mrs. M.H. Crouch and Mrs. J.S. Lovell.

50 years ago: PHOTO CAPTION: Karen Yvette Dillard, Miss Kiddie Cotillion of 1972 (left), crowns Malethia Ann Easley Queen in the 1973 Fifth Annual Kiddie Cotillion. Miss Easley is the daughter of Mrs. Katherine A. Easley of Bassett. Dorothy Yolanda Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse L. Brown, was first runner-up, and Chanda Eustacia Foster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Foster Jr., was second runner-up. The cotillion was sponsored by the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

25 years ago: Longtime educator Martha Anthony was honored Thursday with the naming of the Martinsville High School Library, “The Martha A. Anthony Library.” The Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKGSI), an international honor society recognizing key women educators, sponsored the naming and recognized Anthony at its meeting at Dutch Inn.